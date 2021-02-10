Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan power-hitter Haider Ali has revealed that he has been learning a lot from legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf.

Haider has been working with Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the High Performance Centre, ahead of the three-match T20 series against South Africa.

Among the many things they worked on, Haider said Yousuf taught him how to “develop a good temperament, how to score runs off good bowling and how to rotate strike”.

“Our practice sessions have been really good. We have learned a lot from Yousuf bhai and Saqlain bhai. We have learned from Yousuf bhai on how to develop a good temperament, how to score runs off good bowling and how to rotate strike along with many other things,” Haider was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“It has been a great learning experience. We will try to learn more from them as time goes on.”

Haider only scored 22 runs in Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand at an average of 7.33 and he will no doubt be looking to bounce back in the upcoming clash against South Africa, which begins in Lahore on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They took me to the cleaners, Usman Qadir on Pakistan duo with lots of firepower

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 4949 ( 87.18 % ) No! 728 ( 12.82 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 4949 ( 87.18 % ) No! 728 ( 12.82 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related