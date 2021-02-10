Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir has revealed that the big-hitting duo of Haider Ali and Danish Aziz “took me to the cleaners” in practice.

Qadir’s comments come ahead of the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins in Lahore on Thursday.

Haider is seen as a rising star who can go on to have a stellar career, while Aziz, who is known for being a finisher and a handy left-arm spinner, has been doing exceptionally well in domestic cricket and could make his international debut in the upcoming T20 series.

“Haider and Danish have come to this level after performing really well. They took me to the cleaners in the practice session. Bowlers sometimes go for runs,” Qadir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Qadir himself is determined to shine in the T20 series and is aiming to take as many wickets as possible.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, has enjoyed a lot of success in T20 Internationals thus far as he has taken eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

“If I get a chance, I will try to display all the things I have learned,” he said. “I have been working on my batting as well during the practice sessions. If I get a chance I will try to prove myself. The target for me would be to get rid of any batsman that plays against us. I will bowl according to the match situation. I want to replicate my performances from the last series.”

