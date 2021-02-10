Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan up-and-coming star Usman Qadir said like all leg-spinners, he has a lot of variety in his arsenal.

Qadir’s remarks come ahead of the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins in Lahore on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, has enjoyed a lot of success in T20 Internationals thus far as he has taken eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.

Having done well so far, Qadir aims to keep delivering in the series against the Proteas.

“Every leg-spinner has variety. But I try to deliver in every match. Every format presents different pitches and conditions, so we will try to play our best in the upcoming series,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a skillful bowler, England captain Joe Root on Pakistan spinner who could turn the ball both ways

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16354 ( 14.65 % ) Babar Azam 76991 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3823 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4553 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5503 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 672 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 423 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 730 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16354 ( 14.65 % ) Babar Azam 76991 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3823 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4553 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5503 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 672 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 423 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 730 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related