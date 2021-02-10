No doubt a good bowler, Usman Qadir on 32-year-old Pakistan leg-spinner

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Usman Qadir admitted there is no doubt that fellow Pakistan leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood is a “good bowler”.

Qadir noted that Zahid has performed extremely well in the domestic season, for which he has been rewarded with a call-up to the Pakistan squad for the three-match T20 series against South Africa.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.

Most recently, the 32-year-old featured in the Pakistan Cup and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 24.89.

“Zahid is no doubt a good bowler. He has been performing in domestic cricket. There is no pressure on either of us,” Qadir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Whoever gets a chance will try to perform.

“We sang the national anthem in front of our flag, which was Saqlain bhai’s idea, which gave us a lot of confidence during our practice session.”

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa begins on Thursday in Lahore.

