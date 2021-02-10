Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis told him to keep hitting the right areas in the recent Test series against South Africa.

Hasan enjoyed a sensational series as he was the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in two Tests at an average of 19.66.

Ten of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

“Vicky Bhai [Waqar Younis] told us to not give up and keep hitting the ball on the right areas,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “There was variable bounce for fast bowlers on the pitch, so our plan was to keep bowling stump to stump.

“He said once you get one wicket, others will follow and that’s what happened.”

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Hasan will now aim to take more wickets in the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday.

