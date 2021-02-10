Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has revealed that he refused to give up when he was injured and undergoing rehab three to four times a day.

His comments come after he made his international comeback in the recently-concluded two-Test series against South Africa.

He enjoyed a sensational series as he was the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in two Tests at an average of 19.66.

Ten of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

“The biggest thing was that I never accepted defeat during my injury problems and I had my mind set on getting fit again,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I recall I was doing rehab 3 or 4 times a day and days like today make you appreciate the hard work that I put in.”

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Hasan will now aim to take more wickets in the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday.

