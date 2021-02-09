Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said his huge improvement didn’t occur overnight and added that “there’s a lot of hard work behind it that nobody sees”.

Faheem’s comments come after his superb batting performance in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-0.

The 27-year-old was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer, and the second-highest overall, in the series with 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50.

While he also took one wicket, Faheem pointed out that he has learned a lot by playing county cricket and from the coaches in Pakistan as well.

“My improvement hasn’t happened overnight, there’s a lot of hard work behind it that nobody sees,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I had been working hard on my batting ever since I broke into the side.

“County cricket teaches you a lot, but coaches in Pakistan help you, too, and if you take their advice on board in the right spirit, you are bound to learn a lot.”

