Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said his huge improvement didn’t occur overnight and added that “there’s a lot of hard work behind it that nobody sees”.
Faheem’s comments come after his superb batting performance in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-0.
The 27-year-old was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer, and the second-highest overall, in the series with 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50.
While he also took one wicket, Faheem pointed out that he has learned a lot by playing county cricket and from the coaches in Pakistan as well.
“My improvement hasn’t happened overnight, there’s a lot of hard work behind it that nobody sees,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I had been working hard on my batting ever since I broke into the side.
“County cricket teaches you a lot, but coaches in Pakistan help you, too, and if you take their advice on board in the right spirit, you are bound to learn a lot.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Call me a bowling all-rounder, Pakistan player who has scored three fifties in his last four Tests says