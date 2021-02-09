Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam beat his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to be crowned this generation’s cover drive king.

The ICC’s Twitter account asked the question and had a poll for people to vote. Along with Azam and Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England skipper Joe Root were the two other names included in the poll.

If voters wanted to choose someone else, they had to answer via a comment.

Who get's your vote? Reply with your answer if you have another player in mind 🤔 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021

Overall, more than 260,000 people voted and Azam narrowly beat out Kohli as he gained 46 percent of the votes.

Kohli obtained 45.9 percent of the votes, while Williamson got 7.1 percent and Root 1.1 percent.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16327 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 76809 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3813 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4536 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5490 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 669 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 422 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 726 ( 0.65 % ) Back

