Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam beat his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to be crowned this generation’s cover drive king.
The ICC’s Twitter account asked the question and had a poll for people to vote. Along with Azam and Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England skipper Joe Root were the two other names included in the poll.
If voters wanted to choose someone else, they had to answer via a comment.
Who get's your vote?
Reply with your answer if you have another player in mind 🤔
— ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021
Overall, more than 260,000 people voted and Azam narrowly beat out Kohli as he gained 46 percent of the votes.
Kohli obtained 45.9 percent of the votes, while Williamson got 7.1 percent and Root 1.1 percent.
