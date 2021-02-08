Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has lavished praise on the in-form duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Hasan Ali.
Rizwan scored his maiden Test century in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.
The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman struck a career-best 115 not out in the second innings, which came off 204 balls and included 15 boundaries.
Afridi lauded Rizwan for his “fabulous performance” and said it was a “top-quality innings under pressure”.
As for Hasan, he took a five-wicket haul in the match.
After making 272 in their first innings, Hasan helped Pakistan bowl the Proteas out for 201 in their first innings as he finished with figures of 5-54 off 15.4 overs.
Afridi applauded Hasan for his “brilliant bowling” and is hoping that Pakistan go on to win the match and whitewash South Africa 2-0.
Fabulous performance @iMRizwanPak a top-quality innings under pressure 👏 Also brilliant bowling @RealHa55an in the 1st inns. Pakistan should win it from here, all the best boys!
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 7, 2021
