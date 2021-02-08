Full of confidence, Pakistan player loving his time in the Test team

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali: “There was pressure as I was making [my] debut but the fifer gave me full confidence”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said he is full of confidence and always on the hunt for more wickets.
He admitted that his confidence stems from the five-wicket haul he took on debut in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi, which Pakistan won by seven wickets.
In South Africa’s first innings of the ongoing second Test in Rawalpindi, Nauman took one wicket.
However, he did well with the bat in Pakistan’s second innings as he scored a useful 45, which came off 78 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.
“There was pressure as I was making [my] debut but the fifer gave me full confidence,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is bowling 14 overs in a row, Misbah-ul-Haq mega impressed with 27-year-old Pakistan bowler with serious pace
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related