Full of confidence, Pakistan player loving his time in the Test team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said he is full of confidence and always on the hunt for more wickets.

He admitted that his confidence stems from the five-wicket haul he took on debut in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi, which Pakistan won by seven wickets.

In South Africa’s first innings of the ongoing second Test in Rawalpindi, Nauman took one wicket.

However, he did well with the bat in Pakistan’s second innings as he scored a useful 45, which came off 78 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.

“There was pressure as I was making [my] debut but the fifer gave me full confidence,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16322 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 76792 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3812 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4535 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5489 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 669 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 422 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 725 ( 0.65 % ) Back

