True class, Brad Hogg on Pakistan player with authoritative footwork

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is showing his “true class”, given how well he has played in the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

Azam was troubled by South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in the first Test in Karachi, but he fared a lot better in the first innings of the match in Rawalpindi as he scored 77, which came off 127 balls and included 12 boundaries.

Hogg noted that the 26-year-old did well to not allow Maharaj “to dictate terms” and praised him for his “more authoritative” footwork.

@babarazam258 showing his true class not allowing Maharaj to dictate terms by being more authoritative with his footwork. #PAKvsSA #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 4, 2021

“Babar Azam showing his true class, not allowing Maharaj to dictate terms by being more authoritative with his footwork,” he said on Twitter.

