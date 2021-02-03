Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that he has been impressed with pace bowler Haris Rauf as he is currently bowling 14 overs in a row.

Misbah added that Rauf is “bowling really well” and “improving as a bowler”.

The 27-year-old is part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the ongoing Test series against South Africa, but wasn’t picked in the playing XI for the first Test in Karachi, which the men in green won by seven wickets.

However, there is a possibility he could make his Test debut in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday. But, Misbah didn’t confirm whether Rauf will be part of the playing XI.

“Haris Rauf is bowling really well and bowling 14 overs [on the trot]. He is improving as a bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The pitch in Rawalpindi was very green during first-class cricket. It seems that the pitch might be really dry when we eventually play though.”

