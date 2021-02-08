Dean Jones always believed he was a proper batsman, Alan Wilkins on Pakistan player who has returned with a bang

Alan Wilkins revealed that Dean Jones always believed Faheem Ashraf was a proper batsman

Alan Wilkins: “When our great friend Dean Jones was coach at Islamabad United he always maintained that Faheem Ashraf was a ‘proper batsman’ alongside Shadab Khan and Hussain Talat”

Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins has revealed that Dean Jones always believed Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was a “proper batsman”.

Wilkins’ revelation comes after Faheem has been in outstanding form with the bat as of late.

In the two-Test series against New Zealand, Faheem made scores of 91, 19, 48 and 28.

As for the Test series against South Africa, the 27-year-old made 64 in the first Test.

He also struck an unbeaten 78 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.

“When our great friend Dean Jones was coach at Islamabad United he always maintained that Faheem Ashraf was a ‘proper batsman’ alongside Shadab Khan and Hussain Talat – it gave the team many batting permutations in the PSL,” Wilkins said on Twitter.

Jones sadly passed away at the age of 59 in September last year.

