Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins has revealed that Dean Jones always believed Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was a “proper batsman”.
Wilkins’ revelation comes after Faheem has been in outstanding form with the bat as of late.
In the two-Test series against New Zealand, Faheem made scores of 91, 19, 48 and 28.
As for the Test series against South Africa, the 27-year-old made 64 in the first Test.
He also struck an unbeaten 78 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.
When our great friend @ProfDeano was coach at @IsbUnited he always maintained that @iFaheemAshraf was a "proper batsman" alongside @76Shadabkhan and @HussainTallat12 – it gave the team many batting permutations in the @thePSLt20 #RIPDeano #PAKvSA
— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 5, 2021
“When our great friend Dean Jones was coach at Islamabad United he always maintained that Faheem Ashraf was a ‘proper batsman’ alongside Shadab Khan and Hussain Talat – it gave the team many batting permutations in the PSL,” Wilkins said on Twitter.
Jones sadly passed away at the age of 59 in September last year.
ALSO CHECK OUT: True class, Brad Hogg on Pakistan player with authoritative footwork