Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins has revealed that Dean Jones always believed Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was a “proper batsman”.

Wilkins’ revelation comes after Faheem has been in outstanding form with the bat as of late.

In the two-Test series against New Zealand, Faheem made scores of 91, 19, 48 and 28.

As for the Test series against South Africa, the 27-year-old made 64 in the first Test.

He also struck an unbeaten 78 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.

When our great friend @ProfDeano was coach at @IsbUnited he always maintained that @iFaheemAshraf was a "proper batsman" alongside @76Shadabkhan and @HussainTallat12 – it gave the team many batting permutations in the @thePSLt20 #RIPDeano #PAKvSA — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 5, 2021

“When our great friend Dean Jones was coach at Islamabad United he always maintained that Faheem Ashraf was a ‘proper batsman’ alongside Shadab Khan and Hussain Talat – it gave the team many batting permutations in the PSL,” Wilkins said on Twitter.

Jones sadly passed away at the age of 59 in September last year.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16321 ( 14.67 % ) Babar Azam 76735 ( 68.97 % ) Steve Smith 3811 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4534 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5486 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 667 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 421 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 725 ( 0.65 % ) Back

