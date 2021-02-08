Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Afghanistan spinner has revealed that Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali is “my good friend”, even though he recently hit him for three sixes in a row.
This occurred during the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where Qais smashed a 22-ball 50, which included two boundaries and five sixes, in the Colombo Kings’ six-wicket win over the Dambulla Viiking.
In the 19th over of the match, the 20-year-old hit the first three balls Anwar bowled for maximums before hammering another one to finish off the game on the fifth ball of the over.
“I always ask the coach to bat me up the order as my batting is decent. My body is small but I can hit big. Don’t judge me from my body size,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“Anwar Ali is my good friend, he treats me really well and it feels good when a senior cricketer respects you. But the situation that day demanded me to go for my shots and they all connected.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a selfish decision, Ramiz Raja verbally slams Pakistan player who can score quick runs