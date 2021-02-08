Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Afghanistan spinner has revealed that Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali is “my good friend”, even though he recently hit him for three sixes in a row.

This occurred during the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where Qais smashed a 22-ball 50, which included two boundaries and five sixes, in the Colombo Kings’ six-wicket win over the Dambulla Viiking.

In the 19th over of the match, the 20-year-old hit the first three balls Anwar bowled for maximums before hammering another one to finish off the game on the fifth ball of the over.

“I always ask the coach to bat me up the order as my batting is decent. My body is small but I can hit big. Don’t judge me from my body size,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Anwar Ali is my good friend, he treats me really well and it feels good when a senior cricketer respects you. But the situation that day demanded me to go for my shots and they all connected.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a selfish decision, Ramiz Raja verbally slams Pakistan player who can score quick runs

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16321 ( 14.67 % ) Babar Azam 76735 ( 68.97 % ) Steve Smith 3811 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4534 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5486 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 667 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 421 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 725 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16321 ( 14.67 % ) Babar Azam 76735 ( 68.97 % ) Steve Smith 3811 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4534 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5486 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 667 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 421 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 725 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related