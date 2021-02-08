Mohammad Rizwan: “Yasir Shah said to me that I will only consider you as a proper batsman if you score a hundred, as even I can score fifties. So I took that on board and wanted to ensure that I made a hundred”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah said he will only consider him to be a proper batsman when he scored a century.
Rizwan accepted the challenge and beat it during the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi as he registered his maiden Test hundred.
The 28-year-old struck a career-best 115 not out in the second innings, which came off 204 balls and included 15 boundaries.
“Yasir Shah said to me that I will only consider you as a proper batsman if you score a hundred, as even I can score fifties. So I took that on board and wanted to ensure that I made a hundred today,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.