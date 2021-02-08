Yasir Shah said he will only consider me a proper batsman if I scored a century, Pakistan player who beat the challenge says

Posted on by
Mohammad Rizwan said Yasir Shah told him that he will only consider him to be a proper batsman if he scored a century

Mohammad Rizwan: “Yasir Shah said to me that I will only consider you as a proper batsman if you score a hundred, as even I can score fifties. So I took that on board and wanted to ensure that I made a hundred”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah said he will only consider him to be a proper batsman when he scored a century.

Rizwan accepted the challenge and beat it during the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi as he registered his maiden Test hundred.

The 28-year-old struck a career-best 115 not out in the second innings, which came off 204 balls and included 15 boundaries.

“Yasir Shah said to me that I will only consider you as a proper batsman if you score a hundred, as even I can score fifties. So I took that on board and wanted to ensure that I made a hundred today,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fabulous, top-quality and brilliant, Shahid Afridi on two Pakistan players in fantastic form

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply