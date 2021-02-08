A nice little player, Bishop on Pakistan cricketer becoming a standout star

Posted on by
Ian Bishop said Mohammad Rizwan is a nice little player

Ian Bishop: “Mohammad Rizwan is a nice little player. Very busy at the crease. Congrats to him on his first Test century”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “nice little player”.

His praise comes after Rizwan scored his maiden Test century in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Rizwan struck a career-best 115 not out in the second innings, which came off 204 balls and included 15 boundaries.

“Mohammad Rizwan is a nice little player. Very busy at the crease. Congrats to him on his first Test century. Pakistan have quite a few nice pillars to build on going forward,” Bishop said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones always believed he was a proper batsman, Alan Wilkins on Pakistan player who has returned with a bang

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply