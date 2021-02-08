A nice little player, Bishop on Pakistan cricketer becoming a standout star

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “nice little player”.

His praise comes after Rizwan scored his maiden Test century in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Rizwan struck a career-best 115 not out in the second innings, which came off 204 balls and included 15 boundaries.

Mohammad Rizwan is a nice little player. Very busy at the crease. Congrats to him on his first test century. Pakistan have quite a few nice pillars to build on going forward. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 7, 2021

“Mohammad Rizwan is a nice little player. Very busy at the crease. Congrats to him on his first Test century. Pakistan have quite a few nice pillars to build on going forward,” Bishop said on Twitter.

