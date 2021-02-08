Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has said that he loves Test cricket and always dreamed of representing his country in the longest format.

His comments come after he took a five-wicket haul in the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

After making 272 in their first innings, Hasan helped Pakistan bowl the Proteas out for 201 in their first innings as he finished with figures of 5-54 off 15.4 overs.

The 26-year-old noted that he is ready and willing to play all three formats of the game and is glad to be back in the national team after a lengthy time on the sidelines with injuries.

“I always had a dream to become [a] Test cricketer because I love the longer format of the game. I told [the] selection committee that I’m available to play all three formats. I believe ups and downs are part of [a] sportsman’s life but one should live every moment happily,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan was recalled to the Pakistan team for the South Africa series after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the tournament, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

