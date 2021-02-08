Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop has admitted that it’s so good to see Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali back in action.

Bishop’s comments come after Hasan took a five-wicket haul in the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

After making 272 in their first innings, Hasan helped Pakistan bowl the Proteas out for 201 in their first innings as he finished with figures of 5-54 off 15.4 overs.

“Great to see Hasan Ali fit and back playing Test cricket for Pakistan,” Bishop said on Twitter.

Hasan was recalled to the Pakistan team for the South Africa series after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the tournament, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones always believed he was a proper batsman, Alan Wilkins on Pakistan player who has returned with a bang

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16322 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 76792 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3812 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4535 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5489 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 669 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 422 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 725 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16322 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 76792 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3812 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4535 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5489 ( 4.93 % ) Rashid Khan 669 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2036 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 422 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 306 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 725 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related