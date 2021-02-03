Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has heaped praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying not many players can play like how he did in the first Test against South Africa.

Fawad was named Man of the Match for his knock of 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

The 35-year-old came in when Pakistan were reeling at 27/4 in their first innings and Mushtaq admitted that Fawad showed incredible grit and determination to succeed under immense pressure.

“This was a very important win for the team and the management as it [helped] improve their confidence,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

“Fawad Alam played a gutsy knock and I can’t recall many players playing such an innings under pressure.”

Pakistan won the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets and will now be looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test, which gets underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Victim of grave injustice, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player who has converted every fifty into a century in Tests

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16264 ( 14.68 % ) Babar Azam 76426 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3798 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4515 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5439 ( 4.91 % ) Rashid Khan 665 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2031 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 418 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 304 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 721 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16264 ( 14.68 % ) Babar Azam 76426 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3798 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4515 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5439 ( 4.91 % ) Rashid Khan 665 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2031 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 418 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 304 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 721 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related