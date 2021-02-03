Pakistan almost copied some of our field placings, South Africa player says

Rassie van der Dussen: “In the first innings, our field placings were really good to an extent that Pakistan almost copied some of our field placings”
South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen has claimed that “Pakistan almost copied some of our field placings” in the first Test in Karachi.
Van der Dussen said this when praising Proteas captain Quinton de Kock for having “a brilliant cricket brain”.
“Quinny is quite consistent as a character. He has a brilliant cricket brain. Guys executed their plans, and field placements were great,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“In the first innings, our field placings were really good to an extent that Pakistan almost copied some of our field placings.”
South Africa lost the first Test by seven wickets and will be looking to bounce back in the second Test, which gets underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.
