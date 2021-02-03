Mushtaq Ahmed: “I still want Yasir to improve his googly because this will make his leg-break and flipper more effective”
Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has told Yasir Shah to improve his googly as it will help him immensely.
Explaining how, Mushtaq noted that by working on his googly, Yasir’s leg-break and flipper will become “more effective”.
“I still want Yasir to improve his googly because this will make his leg-break and flipper more effective,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.
Yasir was impressive in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi as he took seven wickets in total, which included three in the first innings and four in the second.
Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and will now be looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test, which gets underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.
