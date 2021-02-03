Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has told Yasir Shah to improve his googly as it will help him immensely.

Explaining how, Mushtaq noted that by working on his googly, Yasir’s leg-break and flipper will become “more effective”.

“I still want Yasir to improve his googly because this will make his leg-break and flipper more effective,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

Yasir was impressive in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi as he took seven wickets in total, which included three in the first innings and four in the second.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and will now be looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test, which gets underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a selfish decision, Ramiz Raja verbally slams Pakistan player who can score quick runs

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13419 ( 19.47 % ) Waqar Younis 1470 ( 2.13 % ) Javed Miandad 4564 ( 6.62 % ) Shahid Afridi 19765 ( 28.68 % ) Imran Khan 13346 ( 19.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1774 ( 2.57 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 477 ( 0.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 24 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2668 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 356 ( 0.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4232 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 5154 ( 7.48 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 581 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1081 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13419 ( 19.47 % ) Waqar Younis 1470 ( 2.13 % ) Javed Miandad 4564 ( 6.62 % ) Shahid Afridi 19765 ( 28.68 % ) Imran Khan 13346 ( 19.37 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1774 ( 2.57 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 477 ( 0.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 24 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2668 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 356 ( 0.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4232 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 5154 ( 7.48 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 581 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1081 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related