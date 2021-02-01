Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes batsman Fawad Alam was the victim of “grave injustice” and “everyone has to accept it”.
Akhtar noted that despite repeatedly performing well in domestic cricket, Fawad was ignored when it came to the national team.
It was only after 10 years that he finally got the call-up he worked so hard for and since then, Fawad has been in excellent form.
He scored a Test century in New Zealand and most recently, the 35-year-old struck a brilliant 109 in the first Test against South Africa, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
With his latest century, Fawad maintained his perfect conversion record as he has gone past fifty on three occasions in Test cricket and converted it into a hundred.
“There was grave injustice done with Fawad and everyone has to accept it. Fawad performed when he played. He has three centuries in eight Test matches. He brought Pakistan back in the game with his determination,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Fawad was named Man of the Match for his superb batting in the first Test, which Pakistan won by seven wickets.
The second Test begins on February 4 in Rawalpindi.
