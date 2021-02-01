Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes batsman Fawad Alam was the victim of “grave injustice” and “everyone has to accept it”.

Akhtar noted that despite repeatedly performing well in domestic cricket, Fawad was ignored when it came to the national team.

It was only after 10 years that he finally got the call-up he worked so hard for and since then, Fawad has been in excellent form.

He scored a Test century in New Zealand and most recently, the 35-year-old struck a brilliant 109 in the first Test against South Africa, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

With his latest century, Fawad maintained his perfect conversion record as he has gone past fifty on three occasions in Test cricket and converted it into a hundred.

“There was grave injustice done with Fawad and everyone has to accept it. Fawad performed when he played. He has three centuries in eight Test matches. He brought Pakistan back in the game with his determination,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Fawad was named Man of the Match for his superb batting in the first Test, which Pakistan won by seven wickets.

The second Test begins on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why did Sarfaraz Ahmed never pick him, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan batsman who keeps on delivering

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15317 ( 14.11 % ) Babar Azam 75610 ( 69.64 % ) Steve Smith 3758 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 4453 ( 4.1 % ) Kane Williamson 5316 ( 4.9 % ) Rashid Khan 656 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 206 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1842 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 404 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 299 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 710 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15317 ( 14.11 % ) Babar Azam 75610 ( 69.64 % ) Steve Smith 3758 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 4453 ( 4.1 % ) Kane Williamson 5316 ( 4.9 % ) Rashid Khan 656 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 206 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1842 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 404 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 299 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 710 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related