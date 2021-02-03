Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that he is not bothered by all the talk about him potentially being sacked.

There has been a lot of speculation about Misbah’s future, particularly after Pakistan endured a disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

However, the men in green have bounced back as they won the first Test against South Africa in Karachi by seven wickets.

With the second Test beginning in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Misbah said he is focusing all his attention on the match rather than the talk about his future as head coach.

“I am not concerned by all the talk [about being sacked], that was happening after the New Zealand series. My complete focus is on the Rawalpindi Test,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The Pakistan team performed in tough circumstances in the Karachi Test. The conditions in Rawalpindi will be different. We will try to not repeat the mistakes we have made in the past.

“South Africa is a great side and has the ability to fight back. We will be trying to win the Rawalpindi Test and the series. We will make changes if required after looking at the pitch.”

