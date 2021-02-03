Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi “could prove very effective” in the second Test in Rawalpindi.

Shamsi didn’t feature in the first Test in Karachi as the Proteas opted for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj instead.

However, there is a chance Shamsi will be part of the playing XI for the second Test if the conditions are more spin-friendly.

“Tabraiz Shamsi is a wrist-spinner which could prove very effective in dry conditions. Our team played spin really well in Karachi and we will try to replicate that in our next match as well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

