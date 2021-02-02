He should stay in for the 2nd Test, Hogg also wants Pakistan seamer to make his debut

Brad Hogg said Nauman Ali should stay in the team for the 2nd Test against South Africa and also wants Haris Rauf to make his debut

Brad Hogg: “The way Nauman adapted to the changing conditions throughout the last Test, there is a big case he should stay in. Rauf with pace and hopefully reverse swing would be exciting to watch”

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali has made a big case for himself to retain his spot in the team for the second Test against South Africa.

This comes after Nauman made his debut in the first Test in Karachi, where he played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to a seven-wicket win.

The 34-year-old took seven wickets in total, with two in the first innings and a five-for in the second.

In addition to Nauman, Hogg also admitted that it would be “exciting to watch” pace bowler Haris Rauf in action if he were to make his debut in the second Test.

Hogg pointed out that Haris has good pace and hopes that he can get the ball to reverse swing as well.

“Don’t mind that. The way Nauman adapted to the changing conditions throughout the last Test, there is a big case he should stay in. Rauf with pace and hopefully reverse swing would be exciting to watch,” he said on Twitter.

The second Test begins on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

