Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez’s absence during the upcoming T20 series against South Africa “is definitely going to make a difference”.

Hafeez is currently featuring for the Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, but won’t return to Pakistan in time to be part of the bio-secure bubble ahead of the series against the Proteas.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that this was the reason why Hafeez was not picked.

Since the 40-year-old will miss the series, Misbah said this provides a golden opportunity for another player to stand up and make their presence felt.

“The form Mohammad Hafeez is in, it [his absence] is definitely going to make a difference. We will miss him but it is an opportunity for someone else to rise up. We will try to give opportunities to all the players so that they can make their place in the side,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway on February 11, with all three matches being held in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20 series against South Africa: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mehmood

