Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has “a bit of [a] headache” ahead of the second Test against South Africa.

Hogg’s comments come after Azam was dismissed by South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Mahraj in both innings of the first Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by seven wickets.

With the second Test beginning in Rawalpindi on February 4, Hogg advised Azam to practice playing against left-arm spin.

Correct. LBW to Maharaj in both innings. Beaten on the inside edge 1st innings and outside edge 2nd innings, Babar has a bit of headache here reading the spin. #Cricket #PAKvSA https://t.co/P3VMzITGbs — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 30, 2021

“Correct. LBW to Maharaj in both innings. Beaten on the inside edge 1st innings and outside edge 2nd innings, Babar has a bit of [a] headache here reading the spin,” Hogg said on Twitter.

