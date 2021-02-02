Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez has said “Allah is with the patient” after he was dropped for the T20 series against South Africa.

Hafeez is currently featuring for the Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, but won’t return to Pakistan in time to be part of the bio-secure bubble ahead of the three-match series against the Proteas.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that this was the reason why Hafeez was not picked for the upcoming three-match series against the Proteas.

إِنَّ اللّهَ مَعَ الصَّابِرِينَ ٢:١٥٣

“Indeed ALLAH is with the patient” pic.twitter.com/ff1VLMpmwv — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 31, 2021

Responding to being dropped, Hafeez took to Twitter and said: “Indeed ALLAH is with the patient.”

Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway on February 11, with all three matches being held in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20 series against South Africa: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mehmood.

