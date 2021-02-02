Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said “this is Misbah’s team” after learning which players had been selected for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa.

Latif believes that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is still dominating the selection of players.

He urged the new chief selector Mohammad Wasim to take a more hands-on approach and not let “others dictate things”.

“This is Misbah’s team,” the former wicketkeeper-batsman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The T20I squad suggests that Misbah-ul-Haq is dominating the selections.

“Keep going Mohammad Wasim, but try to take some decisions yourself as well instead of letting others dictate things. We got the [selected] squad before you did.”

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway on February 11, with all three matches being held in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20 series against South Africa: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mehmood.

