Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said he has been impressed with three national players, namely Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali.

All three of them played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test in Karachi.

Fawad was named Man of the Match for his brilliant 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

Nauman, who made his international debut in the match, took two wickets in the first innings and a five-for in the second.

As for Yasir, three of his wickets came in the first innings and four in the second.

Alhamdulillah – a Test win after almost a year. Congratulations to everyone involved, especially our 🇵🇰 fans. Very happy for you @iamfawadalam25 as you’ve shown the true meaning of patience & determination. Well done @Shah64Y & dream debutant Nauman Ali on spinning us to win! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7XdRFwmsjo — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) January 29, 2021

“Alhamdulillah – a Test win after almost a year. Congratulations to everyone involved, especially our Pakistan fans. Very happy for you Fawad Alam as you’ve shown the true meaning of patience and determination. Well done Yasir Shah and dream debutant Nauman Ali on spinning us to [a] win!” Younis said on Twitter.

The second Test begins on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

