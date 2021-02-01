Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has compared batsman Fawad Alam to tennis icon Roger Federer since his “struggle story is very great”.

Ramiz noted that Fawad never gave up and continued to put in the hard work in order to keep his dream of playing for Pakistan again alive.

He said the 35-year-old’s mentality and approach was similar to Federer after he was dethroned as the top ranked tennis player in the world.

Fawad did not only regain his spot in the Pakistan team, but has likely cemented it for quite some time as he scored a century in New Zealand and most recently, he struck a magnificent hundred in the first Test against South Africa.

Fawad scored 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes, as Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets.

“It was a great innings, making the first appearance at [his] home ground and scoring crucial runs for the team was exceptional from Fawad,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“See, he worked hard and his struggle story is very great. He never gave up and is an example that there is always a window open for everyone. If you remember, Roger Federer lost number one ranking but he didn’t take retirement but kept playing. Same is with Fawad, now see he is here.”

The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa begins on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

