Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has thanked all his fans for constantly supporting him throughout his journey.

Fawad’s comments come after he was named Man of the Match for his knock of 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes, in the first Test against South Africa.

“Fans have always been with me throughout my journey. Due to their prayers and support, I’m sitting here,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

