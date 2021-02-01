Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been dropped for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa.

The surprising decision comes after the squad for the three-match series was announced on Sunday.

Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

While the 40-year-old, who is currently playing in the T10 League, won’t feature in the T20 series, there are a number of new faces and a few players returning after quite some time.

Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood and Amad Butt are among the uncapped players in the squad, while Aamer Yamin, Hasan Ali and Asif Ali consist of the players returning to the side.

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway on February 11, with all three matches being held in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20 series against South Africa: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mehmood.

