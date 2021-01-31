My knock was very important, in-form 35-year-old Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said his century in the first Test against South Africa was extremely important “because the team needed it”.

The men in green were struggling at 27/4 in their first innings before Fawad came in and scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

Fawad ended up being named Man of the Match as Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets.

“It was an important hundred at that stage because the team needed it. We were [27/4] so we needed to bat long in [the] first innings so that the second innings [was] easy. Pressure is always there in international cricket, especially when playing as a comeback player, there’s pressure,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test will begin in Rawalpindi on February 4.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This guy is a good spinner, Yasir Shah on 27-year-old Pakistan talent who has been making a name for himself

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15256 ( 14.11 % ) Babar Azam 75330 ( 69.65 % ) Steve Smith 3750 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4436 ( 4.1 % ) Kane Williamson 5276 ( 4.88 % ) Rashid Khan 653 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 205 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1835 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 402 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 299 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 709 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15256 ( 14.11 % ) Babar Azam 75330 ( 69.65 % ) Steve Smith 3750 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4436 ( 4.1 % ) Kane Williamson 5276 ( 4.88 % ) Rashid Khan 653 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 205 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1835 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 402 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 299 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 709 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related