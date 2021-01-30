Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Yasir Shah admitted that he is pleased Sajid Khan is in the national team as he “is a good spinner” with “good variations”.

Sajid was included in the 17-man squad for the first Test against South Africa in Karachi, but wasn’t picked in the playing XI.

However, there is a chance he will make his international debut in the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

The 27-year-old’s call-up to the Pakistan team stems from his outstanding performance in the recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sajid finished as the top wicket-taker with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

“Sajid Khan may be sitting out this game but he is a good spinner, and has good variations which is good for Pakistan cricket and it’s good to see good performers in the side,” Yasir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test.

