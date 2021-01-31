Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wants veteran player Azhar Ali to open the batting in the second Test against South Africa.

Ramiz’s comments come after Abid Ali and Imran Butt failed to have much of an impact at the top of the order in the first Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by seven wickets.

Abid made scores of 4 and 10, while Imran, who made his debut in the match, scored 9 and 12.

Ramiz didn’t clarify who should open the batting with Azhar, but pointed out the fact that some of the 35-year-old’s biggest scores have come as an opener.

Azhar did well in the first Test as he made 51 in the first innings and an unbeaten 31 in the second innings.

“I think Azhar Ali should open the innings for Pakistan because he is usually coming in early while batting at number three,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“His big innings, triple century in Dubai [against West Indies] and 200 against Australia [in Melbourne], have come as an opener.

“This will add solidity to the batting line-up and reduce pressure on the middle order.”

The second Test will begin on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

