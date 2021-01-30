Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the spin duo of Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah were “outstanding” in the first Test against South Africa.

Nauman made his international debut in the match and took seven wickets in total, which included two in the first innings and a five-for in the second.

Yasir also took seven wickets, with three coming in the first innings and four in the second.

“Nauman and Yasir were outstanding. Fast bowlers contributed too, and it’s a combination of everything that helped us win,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

