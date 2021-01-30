Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah revealed that he lost three to four kilograms before the South Africa series.

Yasir said he worked hard on his fitness in the lead-up to the series and noted that it was batting coach Younis Khan who encouraged him to lose weight.

The 34-year-old reaped the rewards in the first Test against the Proteas in Karachi as he took seven wickets, which included three in the first innings and four in the second.

Yasir also smashed 38 runs off 37 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

“I have worked hard on my fitness for this series where I have reduced 3-4 kgs. In this regard, Younis Bhai has really motivated me, where he gave me a target for reducing my weight. So I have fulfilled the commitment I made to him, and you must be seeing that difference in my bowling as well as in my fielding,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

