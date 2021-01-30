Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Yasir Shah said fellow Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali showed “no sign of nerves and bowled well” in the first Test against South Africa.
Yasir’s comments come after Pakistan won the match by seven wickets.
Nauman, who made his international debut, played an instrumental role in the win as he took seven wickets in total, including a five-for in the second innings.
Yasir, meanwhile, grabbed seven wickets.
“Whilst he has been bowling well in domestic cricket, the fact is that a player always gets nervous in his debut. But, Nauman has shown no sign of nerves and bowled well so we make a good pair,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
The second Test will begin on February 4.
