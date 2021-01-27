Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has admitted that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “will have to fight for his place” in the national team since Mohammad Rizwan “is in really good form”.

During the tour of New Zealand, where Rizwan stood in as Test captain after Babar Azam fractured his right thumb, he starred in both the T20 and Test series.

In the three-match T20 series, Rizwan scored 128 runs, which included a career-best knock of 89, at an average of 42.66.

He followed that up with 202 runs in the two-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Given how well Rizwan has been doing, Moin noted that Sarfaraz, who used to captain Pakistan, faces an uphill battle to regain his spot in the Pakistan team.

However, Moin said the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will present Sarfaraz with a golden opportunity to “impress the selectors once again”.

Sarfaraz is set to captain the Quetta Gladiators once again in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

“Sarfaraz will have to fight for his place because Rizwan is in really good form,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan. “The upcoming PSL season, where he will play under my coaching for Quetta Gladiators, will also be a good chance for him to impress the selectors once again.”

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 3943 ( 80.52 % ) No! 954 ( 19.48 % ) Back

