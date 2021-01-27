He has removed the nepotism tag, Pakistan great on his rising son

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes his son Azam has “removed the tag of nepotism and poor fitness through his performance”.

When Azam was picked for the Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Moin was accused of doing this solely because he was his son.

Furthermore, many people criticised Azam for his weight and fitness levels.

However, Moin feels that through his performances in the PSL, National T20 Cup, Lanka Premier League (LPL) and Pakistan Cup, he has started to silence his critics.

“Naturally being a father, I’m proud to see my son do well. But as a professional, I look at his performance very closely so that he can sustain this level of performance,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

“I think he has successfully removed the tag of nepotism and poor fitness through his performance.”

