Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has revealed that he speaks to the legendary duo of Shane Warne and Saqlain Mushtaq about his bowling.

Mushtaq recently worked with the Pakistan team and Yasir noted that he “motivated me a lot”.

As for Warne, Yasir pointed out that he speaks with the Australia spin king on Twitter.

“I speak to Mushy bhai about my bowling and also speak to Shane Warne via Twitter on the same matter. Saqlain bhai motivated me a lot when he was with us for 5 days,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Yasir’s comments come after he starred in the first Test against South Africa, where he took seven wickets in total. This included three wickets in the first innings and four in the second.

The 34-year-old also smashed 38 runs off 37 balls, which included four boundaries and a six.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

