Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said that his side are in a good position in the ongoing first Test against South Africa.
Fawad’s comments come after he starred on the second day in Karachi.
The 35-year-old scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
While Fawad said “it’s too early to say who will win”, he noted that “we stand a very good chance if we can get the lead to 140 or 150”. Pakistan currently lead by 88 runs.
“We are in a good position but it’s too early to say who will win. Another 30 or 40 runs would be very handy and will extend our lead and will give us the upper hand. The pitch is slow and it’s turning and the bounce is uneven. We stand a very good chance if we can get the lead to 140 or 150,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
