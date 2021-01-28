Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam admitted that he has earned a huge amount of respect for never giving up and continuing to work hard for years in order to be given a second chance in international cricket.

Fawad put in the hard years for over a decade and performed well in domestic cricket until he was finally rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Lately, the 35-year-old has been in outstanding form as he made a Test century against New Zealand.

In the ongoing first Test against South Africa, he stole the spotlight on the second day as he scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

“I look at what I have achieved in domestic cricket in those missing 10 years and look at the records I broke and all the achievements. So these 10 years have not been a complete waste and I earned a lot of respect in that time,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am not anybody to forgive those that kept me out of the team. Who am I to do that? I am a sinner so I should ask for my own forgiveness first. I thank those that had the belief in me and I don’t believe that the missing 10 years were a waste. Maybe I [would] had not got as much respect as I have now if I had played international cricket during those 10 years where I wasn’t picked. Whatever is in your fate, nobody can take that away from you.”

Thanks to Fawad, Faheem Ashraf, who made 64, and Azhar Ali, who scored 51, Pakistan ended day two with an 88-run lead as they finished on 308/8.

