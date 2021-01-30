Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that batsman Fawad Alam was outstanding in the first Test against South Africa.

Fawad was named Man of the Match for his crucial century in the first innings, which helped Pakistan take a big lead despite reeling at 27/4 at one point.

The 35-year-old scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

He and Azhar Ali put together a 94-run partnership, which Azam applauded.

“At the toss I had said partnerships will be key and then after Fawad and Azhar put on [94 runs from 27/4], they showed their experience. It gave us a boost. Fawad’s outstanding performance was good,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

