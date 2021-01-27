Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying he is “very special”.

Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

Very special @babarazam258 . All the best. Great to be watching Cricket in Pakistan again! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 26, 2021

“Very special Babar Azam. All the best. Great to be watching cricket in Pakistan again!” De Villiers said on Twitter.

Azam is currently playing his 30th Test as the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa began on Tuesday.

While it is Azam’s first game as Test captain, Pakistan managed to bowl the Proteas out for 220.

In response, Pakistan crumbled as they lost quick wickets, including that of Azam, and ended the opening day on 33/4.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

