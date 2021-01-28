Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said he is grateful to head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as he has always encouraged and instilled confidence in him.

This comes after Fawad stole the spotlight on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Karachi.

The 35-year-old scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

“Misbah has always encouraged me and after my performances in England they could have dropped me but they didn’t do that and they saw my potential,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “They gave me chances in New Zealand also and the management has given me a lot of support and you take that confidence to the crease with you and the concern of whether you will be picked for the next match is removed.

“Misbah has given me a lot of confidence and encouragement and these positives are what can lift you as a player and help you deliver as a player. As a player you want to deliver in every match and and not to worry about the past because people will only talk about your latest innings.”

Thanks to Fawad, Faheem Ashraf, who made 64, and Azhar Ali, who scored 51, Pakistan ended day two with an 88-run lead as they finished on 308/8.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A tough fight to regain his spot, Moin Khan on Pakistan player who was once undroppable

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15191 ( 14.1 % ) Babar Azam 75041 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 3738 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4424 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5236 ( 4.86 % ) Rashid Khan 652 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 204 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1828 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 398 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 296 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 705 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15191 ( 14.1 % ) Babar Azam 75041 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 3738 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4424 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5236 ( 4.86 % ) Rashid Khan 652 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 204 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1828 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 398 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 296 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 705 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related