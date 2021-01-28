Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said batting coach Younis Khan is a legend who “always gives the batsmen confidence”.
Fawad’s comments about Younis come after he starred on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Karachi.
The 35-year-old scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
“Younis Khan is a legend and he always gives the batsmen confidence. He likes to listen to what a player has to say before offering his opinion,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He always has time for the players and he looks at fine-tuning issues.
“He talks to the players at our level as if he is still a player which is a big help and the things he says are what we try to keep in our heads for future use.”
Thanks to Fawad, Faheem Ashraf, who made 64, and Azhar Ali, who scored 51, Pakistan ended day two with an 88-run lead as they finished on 308/8.
