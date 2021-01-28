Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam admitted that it was an amazing feeling to score a Test century on his home ground.

Fawad stole the spotlight on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Karachi with his 109.

His knock came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

“It was amazing to score a Test century on my home ground especially [as it] was my first-ever Test match in Karachi,” the 35-year-old was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “To score a Test 100 is a dream come true but to score it when your team really needs it was very special. I just applied myself.

“I had my heart set on playing a Test match in Karachi against South Africa and this was my Test debut in Pakistan and I had asked the Almighty to give me respect at my home venue and He did that.”

Thanks to Fawad, Faheem Ashraf, who made 64, and Azhar Ali, who scored 51, Pakistan ended day two with an 88-run lead as they finished on 308/8.

