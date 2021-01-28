Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said he doesn’t blame anyone after he spent more than 10 years trying to get back into the national team.

Fawad kept working hard in domestic cricket and his strong performances ultimately earned him a recall.

Lately, he has been in outstanding form as he made a Test century against New Zealand.

In the ongoing first Test against South Africa, he starred on the second day as he scored a superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

“I have never blamed anybody for the years I lost in international cricket. It was my destiny that I wouldn’t play. I just think that the Almighty had it planned for me that I wouldn’t play international cricket for a long time so I accepted that,” Fawad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I don’t see it as losing 10 years of my career and don’t concentrate on what I lost, rather I look forward to seeing what I can achieve in future. Whether those achievements are in international cricket or domestic cricket my focus is just to perform whenever I am playing cricket.”

Thanks to Fawad, Faheem Ashraf, who made 64, and Azhar Ali, who scored 51, Pakistan ended day two with an 88-run lead as they finished on 308/8.

